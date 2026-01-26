Hathras, January 26: A chilling CCTV clip capturing a high-speed head-on collision in Hathras district has gone viral on social media, showing the terrifying seconds before a fatal crash that claimed one life and injured three to four others.

The incident occurred at night on an urban road, where a black sedan is seen speeding aggressively before suddenly swerving across the centre line. In a matter of seconds, the vehicle crashes head-on into a blue Kia coming from the opposite direction. The impact is brutal, leaving both cars completely mangled and strewn across the roadway.

Hathras Accident Caught on Camera

यूपी के हाथरस में ये भीषण एक्सीडेंट हुआ है. इस हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई है, जबकि तीन से चार लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं. pic.twitter.com/r2AW3zhLBI — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 26, 2026

Moments before the collision, the out-of-control sedan narrowly misses a motorcyclist travelling in the same direction as the Kia, escaping what could have been another fatality. As the two cars collide, debris is seen flying across the road, while the black sedan overturns and lands onto the blue Kia, underscoring the force of the crash. Rampur Road Accident: Overloaded Lorry Overturns on Bolero SUV After Colliding with Divider in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Dies (Disturbing Video).

Preliminary assessment of the CCTV footage suggests the possibility of a tyre burst or sudden overcorrection by the sedan’s driver, leading to a complete loss of control. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the accident. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: SUV Catches Fire After Colliding With Tempo Traveller on Purvanchal Expressway, Video Shows Vehicle Engulfed in Flames.

Police said one person died on the spot, while several others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched a detailed probe, examining CCTV evidence and eyewitness accounts to determine responsibility and prevent similar incidents in the future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rajput), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).