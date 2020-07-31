Shimla, July 31: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led state government in Himachal Pradesh on Friday announced to extend the lockdown in containment zones till August 31. The state government, however, removed the night curfew which was imposed from 9 pm to 5 am.

The state government also announced that the guidelines are in line with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' Unlock 3 guidelines. According to the newly issued rules, the lockdown will only be imposed in the containment zones, while non-containment zones will be free from lockdown. Sikkim Govt Extends Lockdown Till August 3 in View of Spurt in COVID-19 Cases.

Here's the government order:

#COVID19: Himachal Pradesh government extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31st. — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Among other details, people coming to the state will have to register on the state government portal. Those entering the state with COVID-19 test certificates will not be quarantined, but the rest will have to undergo institutional quarantine until their test reports arrive. Meanwhile, religious places will open as per the social distancing guidelines.

