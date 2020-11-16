Mandi (HP), Nov 16: Seven people were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a khud in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, police said. One person was also injured after the Mahindra pickup fell into Suketi Khud at Pulghrat near Mandi at around 2.30 am, they said.

Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said. Uttar Pradesh: SUV Hit Bridge Railing, 6 Killed, 4 Injured.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).