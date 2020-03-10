Holi 2020: PM Narendra Modi Sends Out Greetings to the Nation, Says 'Celebrate Festival With colour, Joy And Happiness'

PM Narendra Modi-Holi celebrations. (Photo Credit: Facebook/Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, March 10: With the entire country celebrating the festival of colours with fervour and joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi. Though he had previously stated that he would not participate in any Holi events this year, following experts' advice on coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi' wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all of you as you celebrate this festival of colour, joy and happiness. I hope this festival brings a lot of happiness to people across the country." PM Narendra Modi to Avoid Holi Milan 2020 Programmes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says 'Advised to Reduce Mass Gatherings' to Curb Spread of COVID-19.

Here' PM Modi's tweet:

रंग, उमंग और आनंद के त्योहार होली की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह पर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में खुशियों लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/xfrfdNaduX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2020

Earlier, citing the experts' advice, PM Modi had announced that he would not participate in any of the Holi events this year. He hasd tweeted, "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme."

On the Occassion, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had extended their wishes.

Here are their tweets:

Wishing everyone a #HappyHoli! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 10, 2020

I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of #Holi — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 10, 2020

However, Rashtrapati Bhavan had also informed that no holi celebration would take place this year in the premises.