British broadcaster Piers Morgan shared a shocking incident that almost had him collide with another car when he was in Waymo's cab as a passenger. He praised the Waymo self-driving cab in LA for saving him from a potential crash. He said that a car took a very dangerous U-turn at a crossing, and he was sitting in the Waymo cab, and suddenly the car slammed the brakes and avoided a crash. Piers Morgan posted this on X: "I was driving behind a @Waymo self-driving cab in LA today when another car in front of it suddenly made a very dangerous U-turn at a crossing. The Waymo slammed on the brakes and diverted sharp left to avoid a crash." He said he was impressed as a human driver could probably hit the other car. Waymo is an autonomous driving company owned by Google's parent Alphabet Inc. Tesla Delhi Showroom Opens: Elon Musk’s EV Company Inaugurates Its 2nd Showroom in Delhi NCR at Worldmark 3 Complex in Aerocity, 1st Opened in Mumbai Last Month.

