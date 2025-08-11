Waymo Self-Driving Cab Saved My From Crash: Broadcaster Piers Morgan
I was driving behind a @Waymo self-driving cab in LA today when another car in front of it suddenly did a very dangerous U-turn at a crossing. The Waymo slammed on the brakes and diverted sharp left to avoid a crash. A human driver probably hits that other car. I was impressed.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 10, 2025
