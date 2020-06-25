New Delhi, June 25: In a big development, Hindustan Unilever has announced that it has decided to rebrand its popular skincare brand 'Fair & Lovely’. According to reports, the new brand name will be announced after regulatory approvals. The company further said that it will further stop using the word ' ‘Fair’ in the brand name ‘Fair & Lovely’.

Taking to Twitter, HUL said, "We’re committed to a skincare portfolio that's inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That’s why we’re removing the words ‘fairness’, ‘whitening’ and ‘lightening’ from products, and changing the Fair & Lovely brand name." Fairness Cream Advertisers to be Penalised? Narendra Modi Government Proposes 5-Year Jail & Rs 50 Lakh Fine For Misleading Ads.

Here's what the company tweeted:

We’re committed to a skin care portfolio that's inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That’s why we’re removing the words ‘fairness’, ‘whitening’ & ‘lightening’ from products, and changing the Fair & Lovely brand name.https://t.co/W3tHn6dHqE — Unilever #StaySafe (@Unilever) June 25, 2020

Over the last few years, the product and its campaign have drawn severe criticism for discriminating against other skin tones. The company has, therefore, decided to take this new approach to develop a holistic approach to beauty that cares for everyone.

