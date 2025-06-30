Most of the historical texts in India mention the ‘Revolt of 1857’ as the first war of Indian independence. However, a large section of researchers of tribal history debate that the country’s first war against the British Raj was ‘Santhal Hul,’ which started from the Bhognadih village in Jharkhand on June 30, 1855. The rebellion started by the Santhal tribals and local people against the British regime was led by Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu, who were hanged to death by the British government. The two brothers, with their other two brothers Chand and Bhairav and sisters Phoolo and Jhano, also sacrificed their lives during the Hul revolution. June 30 honours the legacy of Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu, the tribal community against the British Raj. In this article, let us understand the Hul Diwas 2025 date, history and significance to commemorate Hool Diwas and honour the historic rebellion. When Is Independence Day 2025 in India? Is It the 78th or 79th I-Day?

Hul Diwas 2025 Date

Hul Diwas 2025 falls on June 30 in memory of tribal leaders Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu, who led the Santhal hul (rebellion) on June 30, 1855, at Bhognadih in Sahebganj district (now Jharkhand). This is often referred to as the ‘first war of Indian independence.’

Hul Diwas History and Significance

The Santal people, often referred to as Santals, lived in and depended on forests. As per historical records, in 1832, the British demarcated the Damin-i-koh region in present-day Jharkhand and invited Santhals to settle in the region. With promises of land and economic amenities, a large number of Santal people came from Cuttack, Dhalbhum, Manbhum, Hazaribagh, Midnapore and other places. Soon, the mahajans and zamindars, as tax-collecting intermediaries deployed by the British, dominated the economy. It was on June 30, 1855, when two Santal rebel leaders, Sido Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, declared a rebellion against the British Raj. Although the revolution was suppressed, it marked a significant change in colonial rule and marked the start of India’s act against the British colonists. The Santal heroes fought only with the help of primitive weapons and local leaders.

It took several British troops to suppress this mass movement till 1856, but the Hul rebellion leaders fought continuously till 1860-65 against the Britishers. Chand and Bhairav, brothers of Kanhu and Sidhu, were martyred in the battle at Berhait. Kanhu was arrested and Sidhu was also caught a few days later, before both the brothers were hanged. June 30 as Hul Diwas serves a great significance in Indian history, serving as a reminder of the enduring spirit of India’s freedom fighters.

