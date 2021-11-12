Hyderabad, Nvember 12: A 20-year-old died by suicide in Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad. The girl allegedly hanged herself on Monday as she was upset over scoring poor marks in the NEET entrance. The incident took place in Miyapur village, located near Hyderabad city. The deceased has been identified as Bandari Srilatha.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the girl was found hanging at her home on Monday. Srilatha was rushed to a hospital, where she died during treatment on Thursday. The police have registered a case in the matter. The family of the deceased said that the girl was hopeful of getting good marks in the NEET.

However, she was upset as she got low marks in the entrance examination. On Monday, Srilatha was alone at her house. She reportedly hanged herself from an electric pipe. As her mother and sister returned home in the afternoon, they found her hanging. She was then taken to a hospital. The police have started a detailed investigation into the matter and are probing all the angles.

In a similar incident that took place in August this year, A girl from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district died by suicide after she missed online classes for a day. The 18-year-old girl consumed pesticide on August 12 as she was depressed for not being able to attend her classes. After the incident came to light, the girl was immediately taken to a hospital, but she died during the treatment.

