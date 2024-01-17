Hyderabad, January 17: In a horrifying incident in Abdullapurmet, an auto driver named Vijay brutally murdered his wife, Pushpalatha, in a government double bedroom house at JNNURM Colony. The 41-year-old woman was found decapitated, with her head severed from her body.

TOI reported that Vijay, who had been suspecting his wife’s fidelity and frequently harassing her, lured her to his sister’s newly-allotted 2BHK house under the guise of cleaning it. Once there, he attacked her with a knife, stabbing her to death and severing her head. Telangana Shocker: Wife Dies by Suicide, Relatives Brutally Thrash Husband to Death in Nagarkurnool; Case Registered .

After the gruesome act, Vijay emerged from the flat in blood-stained clothes, shocking the locals who immediately raised an alarm. The police arrived promptly at the scene, discovered the body, and apprehended Vijay. A murder case has been registered against him under section 302 of the IPC. Greater Noida Shocker: 25-Year-Old Youth Killed for Illicit Relations With Married Cousin Sister, Brother-in-Law Among Two Arrested.

The couple, who had been married for 15 years and had two children, had a strained relationship, according to the police. Pushpalatha, who was learning a beautician course, had previously filed a missing case when Vijay had once left the family. He was also booked in an attempt to murder case in 2014 at Medipally police station following a complaint by Pushpalatha for assaulting her.

The woman’s body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).