Hyderabad, February 24: Narsing Rao, also known as Raju, a 52-year-old regional manager at Power Grid Corporation, was found dead at his home in Chilkalguda, Hyderabad, on Monday. Authorities confirmed that he died by suicide. Police stated that he ended his life by slashing his throat with a blade. They also mentioned that no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

According to the police, Rao lived with his wife, children, and mother at his Indira Nagar home. He had been dealing with health problems for the past few years and was undergoing treatment, along with facing tensions at home due to family disputes, reported Times Of India. 'Torso Crushed, Legs Dangling': 6-Year-Old Trapped in Hyderabad Lift Dies Due to Organ Failure.

Police stated that he took his own life on Monday while preparing for work. Following a complaint from his wife, Lalitha, a case was registered, and an investigation is ongoing, said Chilkalguda SHO B. Anudeep. Hyderabad: B.Tech Student Threatens To Commit Suicide by Jumping From 4th Floor of Building Over Exam Failure Fear, Saved by Fellow Students (Watch Video).

In a similar case last week, A 14-year-old student died by suicide on Saturday morning (February 22) after jumping from the fourth floor of his school building in Uppal. The incident reportedly occurred after a dispute with a teacher. According to Uppal police, the student leapt from the fourth floor of Sagar Grammar School during school hours. Hearing a loud noise, school staff rushed to the spot and found him critically injured in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

