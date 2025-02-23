Hyderabad, February 23: A six-year-old boy was rescued after being trapped between a lift and the elevator shaft wall in a Masab Tank apartment on Friday; suddenly, the lift started moving, trapping Arnav’s upper body between the elevator and the shaft wall while his legs remained suspended in the doorframe.passed away on Saturday morning due to multi-organ failure while undergoing treatment.

Police suspect that a mechanical failure in the lift may have caused the tragic incident. The accident occurred as Arnav was stepping into the elevator with his grandfather. Without warning, the lift suddenly moved, trapping his upper body between the elevator and the shaft wall while his legs remained suspended in the doorframe, reported Times Of India. Hyderabad: 6-Year-Old Boy Trapped Between Elevator Shaft and Apartment Complex, Dies in Hospital; Disturbing Videos Surface.

"The boy remained trapped from the waist up, his torso crushed as he struggled to breathe," said a Nampally police officer investigating the case. The rescue operation lasted over two hours, during which Arnav experienced multiple seizures. His vital organs, including the kidneys and liver, suffered severe damage. Hyderabad Hit-and-Run: Speeding Private Bus Mows Down Students on Scooty in Panjagutta, 1 Dead, Another Injured; Probe Launched (See Pics).

Despite residents rushing to help after hearing Arnav's screams, the rescue was challenging. Emergency teams, including local police, the fire department, and DRF personnel, worked tirelessly to free him. The operation required cutting through the elevator grills while ensuring oxygen support for the trapped child. By the time Arnav was rescued, he had lost consciousness due to oxygen deprivation.

He was immediately taken to Niloufer Hospital, where doctors placed him on life support. However, despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning. His father, Ajay Kumar Masalkar, was heartbroken. “Maybe it was a malfunction, but I’ve lost my only son—nothing else matters now,” he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).