Hyderabad, February 20: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old physically challenged woman has died on Saturday while undergoing treatment after being raped and set ablaze by an unidentified person in Narayanpet. The deceased's family member suspects the role of her male friend behind the crime.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim went missing from home on February 13, following which her family members registered a missing complaint on February 14. The victim was admitted to the hospital by an unidentified person on Friday. She had suffered third-degree burns, said the doctors. The hospital staff learned that she was set ablaze and left abandoned, hence they immediately alerted the police. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Dies After She Was Allegedly Raped In Operation Theatre in Prayagraj, Video Showing Her Seeking Help in Writing Goes Viral.

When the police arrived, they realised that it was the missing woman. On a complaint from her family, police started a probe. A case of rape and murder has been filed by the police. Hunt is on to arrest the accused.

