Prayagraj, June 8: A sensational case has come to light from Prayagraj, where a girl from Mirzapur died after admitted for treatment at SRN Hospital was gang-raped. The girl has accused the doctors and health workers of doing wrong during the operation. Two inquiry committees have also been constituted to investigate the allegations of gang rape against the doctors of SRN Hospital.

A young man from Mirzapur made a video viral on social media causing a stir in the police administration. The youth alleged that he admitted his cousin's sister to SRN Hospital on May 29 due to an intestinal problem. On the night of June 1, the doctors took him to the OT to operate on him. The girl who returned after the operation seemed unconscious and was trying to say something. When the pen and paper was given to the girl, she wrote with trembling hands that the doctor is not good, everyone has been found, no treatment has been given, and has done dirty work with her. Even while writing the girl, her cousin has made a video and made it viral as well.

In this case, two inquiry committees have also been constituted to investigate the serious allegation of gang rape against the doctors of SRN Hospital. One investigation committee has been constituted by the Medical College's Principal Professor SP Singh, while the second investigation team has been constituted by CMO Prayagraj. After the report of the doctors included in the investigation team, it is being said that further legal action will be taken.

The police are also telling a new story in this case. According to the police, the girl was thirsty, the doctor had refused to give her water, due to which she was upset and her condition had become critical. Perhaps it is because of this mental trouble that she hasd written this.

