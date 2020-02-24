Hyderabad Shocker: Drunk 12-Year-Old Boy Stabs Mirchi Vendor After He Failed to Serve Snacks on Time

Stabbing | Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Maxpixel)

Hyderabad, February 24: In a shocking incident, a drunk 12-year-old boy allegedly attacked another boy with a knife when the latter failed to serve him chillies. According to a Times of India report, police said that the minor and his father were drunk. They had got down at Kompally to purchase snacks from a Mirchi vendor. As the victim failed to serve them the snacks on time and refused to accept Rs 500 note, this agitated the minor who stabbed him.

The victim was shifted to hospital and police registered a case against the accused. In a similar incident in Mumbai, Police were able to detect the murder of Zomato delivery guy who was stabbed by two men. The accused was caught within six hours of committing the offence. One of the culprits was nabbed near Hiranandani hospital and the other was arrested from Kurla Terminus before he could escape on a long-distance train to his home. Bengaluru Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Stabbed by Neighbour After He Tries to Save Wife From Him During a Fight.

In another incident in Bengaluru, a 35-year-old man sustained grave injuries after he tried to save his wife from an attack. The man was stabbed on his stomach with a knife in the wee hours. The incident happened on Saturday midnight when his neighbour was fighting with his wife and this disturbed the victim Srinivas and his wife Nirmala who were trying to sleep late in the night.