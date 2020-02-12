Bengaluru Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Stabbed by Neighbour After He Tries to Save Wife From Him During a Fight

Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo credits: launiondigital.com.ar)

Bengaluru, February 12: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man sustained grave injuries after he tried to save his wife from an attack. According to a Bangalore Mirror report, the man was stabbed on his stomach with a knife in the wee hours on Sunday in Bellandur. The incident happened on Saturday midnight when his neighbour was fighting with his wife and this disturbed the victim Srinivas and his wife Nirmala who were trying to sleep late in the night.

Nirmala told the accused that he was being very loud and to not stand outside their house and fight and instead take it inside their own home. This irked the accused, who allegedly abused her, and seeing which Srinivas also intervened and asked him not to use vulgar language. The accused went inside his house and got something in his hand. Before people could realise what it was he came and stabbed Srinivas. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Techie in Debt Murders Mother & Stabs Brother.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital and had surgery on the same day. Doctors informed that he is out of danger, but continues to be in the ICU ward. The accused has been absconding from that day and police are on the lookout for him. In another shocking incident from the state, a 33-year-old woman software engineer in debt murdered her mother and stabbed her brother, before fleeing from their house. She reportedly flew to Andamans along with her boyfriend after committing the crime.