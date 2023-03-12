Amravati, March 12: In a tragic incident, a man in Hyderabad died by suicide after his wife left him. His dead body was found at his residence in Rajendra Nagar. The deceased, identified as Arshad Ali, got upset over his wife's decision to leave him and took this extreme step, said police. Telangana Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping off Building Due to Argument With Wife, Case Registered.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the 26-year-old man's wife went back to her parent's house after she left him. As per the report, the deceased was also admitted to a government hospital for bad mental health. He was undergoing psychiatric treatment for some time. He was recently discharged from the facility. The police found a video message in Ali's phone in which he explained the reason behind his suicide. Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself From Skywalk in Kalyan.

Following his return to the house from the hospital, the deceased and his wife started living together again. However, fearing he might relapse, Ali's wife moved back to her mother's residence, leaving him. Ali requested her to return multiple times but she refused. Unable to face this, Ali decided to end his life and left a video message on his phone.

