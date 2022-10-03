Hyderabad, October 3: A shocking incident has come to light where a man allegedly murdered his wife in a lodge at Gowliguda on Saturday night. As per the report published in the Times of India, the man committed a crime over her alleged affair with her brother-in-law. The deceased was identified as P Aruna, a wanted in an attempt to murder case, who was evading cops for weeks.

As per the reports, the incident came to light when the man, along with their one-year-old baby, approached the cops and surrendered. He confessed to killing his wife and told the police where they would find her body. Following this, cops reached the lodge and found the woman lying on the cot in an unconscious state. Mumbai Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Throws Chemical on Estranged Wife, Son Over Alleged Illicit Affair; Arrested.

Reportedly, the accused, Rama Krishna, strangled her from behind when she was talking to him. The woman was unaware of the man's plan and he kept her engaged in conversation when he committed the murder. Meanwhile, the accused claimed that his wife was in an illicit affair with his brother. The deceased was Krishna's second wife, the report said. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman's Fourth Hubby Kills Her Over Illicit Affair Doubts in Ajmer; Arrested.

According to the police, a month ago, Aruna had allegedly attempted to kill Rama Krishna's brother, when she was in a lodge at Rajendranagar with him. Based on the complaint, Rajendranagar police had registered an attempt to murder case against her. She was absconding since then. Krishna was helping his wife evade the cops, however, the case brought her alleged affair to the light. Following this, he decided to kill her. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).