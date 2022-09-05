Mumbai, September 5: The She Teams of Hyderabad police recently arrested a 42-year-old psychologist for sexting with girl students. According to reports, the psychologist first shared motivational quotes with the girl students before turning the messages into sex chats. After being arrested, the psychologist was sentenced to 16 days of imprisonment by a court. The accused is a psychologist from Eepur of Guntur district.

The accused has been identified as BP Nagesh. Police officials said that Nagesh was staying at Madhapur. As per reports, the accused used to conduct counseling classes as a guest faculty across popular colleges in the city. Mumbai Police To Remove Contact Numbers of Senior Officers From Website After Fraudsters Dupe People Posing As Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

Speaking to Telangana Today, AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and SIT) AR Srinivas said, "During the classes, he gave his number to students saying he would send motivational quotes and that those who were interested should message him. Whenever any girl student or woman faculty contacted him, he harassed them by trying to have sex chats with them."

Srinivas who is also in charge of the Hyderabad She Teams said that the incident came to light after some students contacted the Hyderabad She Team about the alleged behaviour of Nagesh. Following this, the She Team arrested Nagesh and later produced him before the Nampally court. "After carefully examining the details of the case, the Third Special Judge sentenced him to 16 days of imprisonment along with a fine," Srinivas added.

Srinivas also said that schools and colleges must take great care while inviting guest faculty from outside. He said that the guest faculty must be selected after their behaviour has been assessed and they are informed about the rules to be followed. "A close eye should be kept on class room proceedings. One should also know the opinion of the students from time to time. In case of any issues, please contact the SHE team immediately," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).