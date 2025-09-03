You must have come across videos of a woman often preaching the ‘High-Value Man and Woman’ concept on social media. Identified as Sadia Khan, an influencer and a self-proclaimed dating coach, she built her brand around teaching men and women how to attract what she calls “high value individuals” for as much as USD 800 a session. However, she has now found herself at the centre of controversy after videos alleging her to be a con have gone viral. Videos showcase screenshots, audio recordings and more, alleging her to be a “side chick” of a married man. Following intense backlash and massive trolling, Sadia made her Instagram account private, while her official account to book sessions with her remains public. But who is she? What more is known about her controversy? Let’s explore Sadia’s journey to internet fame and fall following allegations that are taking over the social media timelines. Instagram Influencer Yashika Sharma Speaks Out After Her Old Video With Partner Ashish Sehrawat Wrongly Shared As ‘Last Video’ of Navy Officer Vinay Narwal and His Wife Himanshi.

Who Is Sadia Khan?

Sadia Khan claims to be a psychologist and a dating coach. Her take on modern relationships has sparked wide reactions online, giving her instant fame. Appearing on different podcast videos, Sadia has marketed herself as a guide, especially for men seeking to elevate their dating lives.

Influencer Sadia Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadia Khan (@thesadiapsychology)

She runs a website where users are allowed to explore through various plans and programs that she delivers for as high as GBP 5,999 per session (over INR 7.6 Lakh) for both men and women to groom them to attract ‘high valued’ individuals in their dating lives. However, recent allegations undermine the very image she tried to build, sparking heated discussions across social media. Who Is Shubhra Jha? Why Is She Called Maxipaglu? Enjoy Her Instagram Reels That Have Taken Social Media by Storm.

Sadia Khan's Online Classes Charges

Sadia Khan's Online Sessions (Photo Credits: https://www.sadiapsychology.com/high-value-man)

Sadia Khan's ‘Side Chick’ Controversy

Over the past few days, multiple videos on Instagram and YouTube alleged that Sadia Khan has been ‘exposed’ for being romantically involved with a married man. Sadia Khan’s ‘side chick’ controversy broke the social media timelines. The videos claim that she was “caught by the fiancé” after being linked to a man who was supposedly married or engaged, while another suggested that she has been “sleeping with married men,” despite her polished ‘high valued’ online persona. The claims hit the internet users, particularly because of the contradiction they create between her branding as a mentor and her alleged actions behind the scenes.

Watch Video of Allegations Against Sadia Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Dorsey (@goob_u2)

Is Sadia Khan a 'Side Chick?'

Sadia Khan 'Exposed?'

So far, these claims remain allegations, and no authentic or verified reports have come forward. The videos continue to circulate on social media on influencer channels, with no mainstream or verified news sources providing confirmation. But that hasn’t stopped internet users from weighing in. Many called out the hypocrisy, rushing to judgment.

Internet Users Weigh In

Radical feminist Sadia Khan has been exposed to being a side chick and con artist Men don't fall for this pic.twitter.com/ffxyK6YmX3 — Arun (アルン) (@Anime_Arun) August 31, 2025

Sus For Long?

Oh that Tik Toker Saadia Khan is outed to be some married guy's mistress & ooh I always felt something was off about that bitch, always. My instincts are always a 💯 pic.twitter.com/ocL0bOiWmZ — PTIBOT (@syed55177) September 1, 2025

Netizens Troll Sadia Khan

The tiktok dating coach Sadiq khan has been outed to be a side chick to a married man. pic.twitter.com/5YppkCsF5a — ♡ L A B A K E ♡ (@LABXKE) September 2, 2025

A 'Side Chick?'

I warned you about Sadia Khan. She was a side chick all along. All that posturing and properness she liked to impress on you and she was just a side piece to guy with a fiancee. AWALT. pic.twitter.com/lk5vg1jH6d — Richard Cooper (@Rich_Cooper) August 28, 2025

Scrutiny Surfaces

Sadia Khan the influencer who charges men $6k to learn how to find high value women is caught being the side chick of a married man She derived her own “value” from Andrew Tate pic.twitter.com/eLtvuMBi06 — GeorgeiQwatson (@GeorgeiQwatson) September 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Sadia Khan has not made any statement about the latest controversy. She made her Instagram account private, and her official account remains public. A verified source on the matter is awaited. The allegations have added a layer of doubt to her branding, sparking concerns about authenticity.

