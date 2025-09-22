Hyderabad, September 22: In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, a 29-year-old science teacher at a private school in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide. Cops said that the woman ended her life at her house in the city after she was allegedly harassed by two male colleagues. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, September 19. After the incident, the deceased woman's husband lodged a complaint at Adibatla police station.

In his complaint, the man alleged that two male teachers at his wife's school allegedly harassed her and behaved indecently towards her. He said that this was the resaon his wife ended her life by hanging herself at home, reports PTI. It is reported that the deceaded woman, who taught science at the private school hailed from Assam. Hyderabad Shocker: Minor Boy Stabs 10-Year-Old Girl Multiple Times Over Cricket Bat, Arrested.

Man Learns About Wife's Suicide by Police

During the investigation, cops found that the deceased woman's husband was in Assam for busness when his wife took the extreme step. He learned about his wife's death from the police. In the complaint lodged on Saturday, September 20, the deceased woman's husband said that he and wife had a love marriage eight years ago.

Two Male Colleagues Harassed Deceased Woman for Past Six Months

They had moved to Hyderabad from Assam. The complainant further claimed that the two male colleagues of his wife had been harassing her for the past six months. He also told cops that he had reprimanded the two over the phone in the past. However, the harassment intensified after he left for Assam on Monday September 15, which ultimately led to his wife dying by suicide. Telangana Shocker: First-Year Engineering Student Dies by Suicide After Recording Video in Hostel in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Alleges Torture by Seniors; Case Registered.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of suicide abetment against the two teachers following which they were taken into custody. Further investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

