Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI): A first-year engineering student died allegedly by suicide in his hostel under Medipally police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the student died by hanging himself after recording a video claiming that his seniors were torturing him and demanding money.

Also Read | Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? All About Bhojpuri Singer As Allahabad High Court Refuses To Quash Case Against Her, Says ‘Used PM Narendra Modi’s Name in Derogatory Manner’.

A police official said, "We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. More details will be provided later."

Earlier, on September 11, the Delhi High Court raised grave concern over the rising number of student suicides in higher education institutions, emphasising the urgent need for a robust and responsive anti-ragging system.

Also Read | 'Festival Gift to the Country': Yogi Adityanath Hails Implementation of Next-Gen GST Reforms, Says 'New GST Rates Will Give New Pace to Economy'.

This came as the Court disposed of two petitions filed by the Aman Satya Kachroo Trust, which had challenged the University Grants Commission's (UGC) decision to award the National Ragging Prevention Programme contract to the Centre for Youth (C4Y) Society.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal observed that student suicides are becoming alarmingly frequent and called for immediate action.

"A proper, functional, and effective Anti-Ragging Helpline is certainly an immediate and utmost necessity. This can brook no delay lest we lose more young lives to this scourge," the judges stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)