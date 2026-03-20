Mumbai, March 20: Civil flight operations at four key airports controlled by the Indian Air Force (IAF) - Jodhpur, Srinagar, Pune, and Adampur - are set to face significant disruptions this year. Authorities have announced a series of temporary shutdowns and operational restrictions to facilitate essential runway maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.

As these are joint-user facilities, the runway surfaces must be maintained to the high standards required for military fighter jets, necessitating periodic re-carpeting and technical enhancements. TSA Wait Time Crisis: Why Are Airport Security Delays Surging Across the US?

Jodhpur Airport: Imminent Closure in March

The most immediate impact will be felt at Jodhpur Airport, which handles approximately 28 daily flights and over 4,000 passengers. To minimise long-term disruption, the work will be executed in three phases starting at the end of March 2026. A total shutdown of civil operations at Jodhpur is proposed for approximately 30 days, from March 29 to April 29. During the partial closure phases, larger aircraft like the Airbus A321 may face restrictions, though smaller narrow-body jets like the A320 may continue to operate on the shortened runway.

Srinagar and Pune: Staggered Maintenance Schedules

Srinagar Airport is scheduled for extensive runway work beginning in late summer. Operations will be restricted to weekdays for 11 weeks, starting August 1 until October 15. This will be followed by a 21-day full closure from October 16 to November 5. To mitigate the impact, officials are considering allowing airlines to temporarily operate from the nearby Awantipur airbase. In Pune, a complete runway shutdown of approximately eight days is being planned for infrastructure upgrades. While initially considered for April, the final timeline is currently under review. Pune last saw a similar 14-day closure for resurfacing in late 2021. Dubai International Airport Temporarily Suspends Flights After Drone Incident Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict (Watch Video).

Adampur Upgrades and Airline Contingencies

Adampur Airport in Punjab is slated for a more prolonged upgrade process starting late in the year. Maintenance is planned to begin after November, with the airport expected to face intermittent restrictions or closures for up to eight months. Airlines were notified of these slots months in advance through the government's coordination process. Carriers have already begun adjusting their summer schedules, offering affected passengers the choice of:

Re-routing to the nearest available airport.

Changing travel dates without additional fees.

Receiving a full refund for cancelled flights.

Strategic Importance of Maintenance

Operating civil flights from military bases requires a delicate balance between commercial schedules and national security requirements. Periodic "Notams" (Notice to Air Missions) are issued to ensure that the infrastructure can support high-performance defense aircraft. While these closures coincide with the busy summer and festive travel seasons, officials emphasize that the upgrades are critical for the long-term safety and operational capacity of these dual-use strategic hubs.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).