Mumbai, October 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, October 30, released the datesheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 on its official website at cbse.gov.in. Accordingly, the CBSE 2025 board exam will start on February 17. The Board announced the final datesheet a few days after the tentative exam dates that were announced on September 24.

The CBSE also informed that in 2026, the board will conduct two Board examinations for Class 10 as per the recommendations made in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. CBSE Board Exams 2025 FAQs: Pre-Board Impact, Exam Rules and Passing Criteria, All Frequently Asked Questions Answered Here.

Steps to Download CBSE Board Exam Class 10, Class 12 2026 Date Sheet:

Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Latest @CBSE’ section.

Look for the link titled 'Class X Exam Date Sheet 2026’ or ‘Class XII Exam Date Sheet 2026’.

Click on the relevant link for your class.

The date sheet will open in PDF format. Download and save it for future reference.

"Based on the registration data of Class IX and Class XI, CBSE, for the first time, released a tentative Date Sheet for 2026 examinations on 24.09.2025, i.e., 146 days before the start of examinations, so that stakeholders could make their preparations accordingly," CBSE said in an official notice.

“As all schools have submitted their LOC and CBSE now has final data of subject combinations offered by the students, CBSE has prepared the Date Sheet for the examinations to be scheduled from 17.02.2026 onwards, i.e., 110 days prior to the start of the examinations,” the board said.

According to the CBSE, this is the first time that the date sheet has been released on its official website nearly 110 days before the start of the exams. Students must keep checking the official website for more updates and notifications.

