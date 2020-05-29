Ice Cream Worth Rs 15 Crore Melts in Cyclone Amphan-Hit Kolkata, Sellers Face The Heat Amid Disrupted Power Supply

Ice cream (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Kolkata, May 29: With power supply hit by Cyclone Amphan, Kirana shops, ice cream parlours, manufacturers, as well as dealers and retailers, are facing the heat. The frequent power cuts in the past few days have destroyed ice-cream worth Rs 15 crore in West Bengal's Kolkata and its suburbs, Hindustan Times reported. Ice cream sellers are complaining that it is difficult to preserve their stocks and they are suffering massive losses. Cyclone Amphan Aftermath: People in Kolkata Stage Protests Demanding Restoration of Power, Water Supply.

Indian Ice cream Manufacturers' Association spokesperson told Hindustan Times that "the ice cream manufacturers, dealers and retailers who largely depend on the power supply to preserve their stock have suffered massive losses. Our rough estimates suggest that around Rs 15 crore of ice cream has been destroyed because of the power cuts in Kolkata." Cyclone Amphan Videos: Netizens Share Terrifying Footage And Images as Cyclonic Storm Wreaks Havoc in West Bengal.

Once the ice cream melts it can't be refrigerated and frozen again. "It won’t retain the same texture, taste and look. Customers won’t like it any more. We are left with no option but to dump it," a local shopkeeper said.

Kolkata was without electricity for at least five days due to Cyclone Amphan. Even as power supply returned in the city, several areas in the southern part of the district are still without electricity.