Mumbai, May 15: At least six persons, including two minors sustained burn injuries, when a gas leak triggered a major fire in a residential locality of Koliwada in Khar on Monday, the BMC Disaster Control said here.

The blaze was reported around 8.45 a.m. from a residence in the thickly-populated Khar-Danda sparking huge panic even as police, fire brigade and rescue teams rushed there. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At Godrej Building in Chunabhatti, Two Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

They managed to contain and extinguish the conflagration within 30 minutes. At least six people -- four from a single family -- were rescued from the tragedy site and rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra west. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Their identities are given as: Sakhubai Jaiswal, 65, Sunil Jaiswal, 29, Priyanka Jaiswal, 26, Pratham Jaiswal, 6, Nikita Mandlik, 26, and Yasha Chavan, 7.

