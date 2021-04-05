Jaipur, April 5: Amid the COVID-19 surge in Rajasthan, as many as 70 IIT-Jodhpur students have tested positive for the virus over the last week. The students had returned to the institute to attend their mandatory laboratory sessions after undergoing online classes in their home towns, an official said. Deputy CMHO P Singh was quoted by ANI saying that about 65-70 students have tested positive so far at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur, of which 55-60 are active cases.

The official informed that there are no serious cases at the varsity. Amid the rising infection, the Block G3 on campus has been declared a micro-containment zone. Singh said that most of the students who have tested positive have travelled from different states including Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur. IIT Madras Put Under Lockdown Due to COVID-19 Spike Within Campus; Institute Reports 71 New Cases Over Two Weeks.

Here's the tweet:

#COVID19 | 65-70 students have tested positive so far at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur. Of which 55-60 active cases. No serious case. Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. Most of positive students travelled from Chandigarh, Gujarat & Jaipur: Deputy CMHO P Singh (04.04) pic.twitter.com/R1yVGUiNzj — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

IIT, Jodhpur has 11 hostel buildings on its campus and with students coming in hoards for practical sessions. The administration has been taking every possible measure to keep the situation under control. In the wake of the current situation, Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Sharma and Deputy Director (Medical & Health) Sunil Kumar Bisht visited the campus on Saturday afternoon and reviewed the situation and arrangements undertaken by the IIT administration.

An IIT spokesperson said that all the students who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined and made to stay in one of the hostels on the IIT campus. The official added that all anti-COVID precautions are being taken. Spokesperson Amardeep Sharma said that two hostel buildings have been reserved for keeping the students and staff, both academic and non-academic, after the contact-tracing of the positive students. On Sunday, Rajasthan reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).