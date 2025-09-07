Bollywood actress Bhagyashree expressed concern over the recent floods in the Indian states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The actress, most known for her debut feature film role opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), is still loved by the masses. She was also Salman's first heroine in his debut as a lead hero. Bhagyashree was at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, September 4, when the paparazzi spotted her. She smiled at the photographers but immediately asked them to disperse. The actress made her point clear to the paps that in times of distress in North India due to the flooding and rains, she did not wish to be photographed. With this gesture, Bhagyashree joins the many celebrities who have shared their concern over the floods. Kareena Kapoor Khan Prays for North India Flood Victims, Requests Fans To Support Relief Efforts (View Post).

What Did Bhagyashree Say to Paparazzi at Mumbai Airport?

In a viral video on Instagram, she is seen talking to the paps. Bhagyashree said, “Pichle mahine apne yahan, aur abhi Punjab aur Dilli, Jammu mein sab... (Last month, flooding happened here (in Mumbai) and now, in Punjab, Delhi and Jammu...)" Bhagyashree requested the paparazzi to stop taking her pictures and videos and focus on coverage of the floods in North India and the aftermath. “Ye sab rehne do, wahan ka pehle dekho (Stop doing this, go take a look at North India first)," she said.

Bhagyashree Schools Paps Gently at Mumbai Airport - Watch Video:

Celebs Express Concern Over 2025 Floods in India

While Bhagyashree gently schooled the celebrity photographers and talked about the floods in North India, other film celebrities from Bollywood and South India talked about the adverse climate situation on social media. Rashmika Mandanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Bajwa, Rajkummar Rao, and several other celebrities have expressed concern for the safety of fellow Indians. Jammu and Kashmir Monsoon Mayhem: Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza Express Concern As Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda on Punjab Floods

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shared a message on their Instagram Stories about the Punjab floods. Ahaan wrote, “Stay strong, Punjab. My heart goes out to everyone affected.” Aneet said, “Prayers and strength for everyone in Punjab. Waheguru ji mehar karo.”

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Post About Punjab Floods

Akshay Kumar Donates INR 5 Crore To Flood Relief

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has pledged INR 5 crore for flood relief in Punjab. The Times of India quotes the actor as saying in a statement that he wishes to call his act "sewa" (selfless service) and not "donation".

Weather Alert for India - September 2025

On September 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for torrential rains in parts of North India, Gujarat and Rajasthan for the week. The IMD reiterated its claim in an advisory on Saturday, September 6 of heavy rainfall across West and Northwest India, Central and East India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places between September 6 and 11 over Gujarat region, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

