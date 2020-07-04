New Delhi, July 4: In a major relief for taxpayers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre on Wednesday announced the extension of the due date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20. The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for FY 2019-20 has been extended till November 30, 2020. The announcement of the extension had been made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May this year.

"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to 30th Nov, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better," read a tweet by the Income Tax department. Sitharaman had in May announced that the due date of all income tax returns for FY 2019-20 will be extended from July 31, 2020, October 31, 2020, to November 30, 2020.

