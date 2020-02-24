'India Awaits Your Arrival, See You Very Soon in Ahmedabad’: PM Narendra Modi Ahead of Donald Trump’s Tour

File Image of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

New Delhi, February 24: With just a few hours remaining for US President Donald Trump's touchdown in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted that India is awaiting his arrival. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and the high-level delegation will reach Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad before noon today. Donald Trump, Melania Trump's India Visit: Complete Schedule of US President And First Lady's First Official Trip.

"India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad," PM Modi tweeted. What's on The Menu? US President, First Lady Melania to Relish Gujarati Vegetarian Dishes in Ahmedabad, 'Trump Platter' Awaits First Couple at Delhi's Bukhara Restaurant.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

The US President and the Prime Minister will attend a massive "Namaste, Trump" event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad and travel to Agra to take a glimpse of Taj Mahal before reaching Delhi.

In Delhi, the US President will hold bilateral talks with the Indian premier and then meet the Indian investors in the US manufacturing sector. The POTUS will also attend a dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Before leaving the White House, Trump told media that two-day trip is not enough but it is going to be exciting. “I’m going to be there one night. That’s not too much. But it’s going to be very exciting. I look forward to being with the people of India. We’re going to have many millions and millions of people,” he said.