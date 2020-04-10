India Has Sufficient Hydroxychloroquine Drug Stock: Government

Hydroxychloroquine (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, April 10: The government on Friday said that there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and it is taking all steps to ensure that there is no shortage of the drug in the domestic market. India is the biggest manufacturer of the anti-malarial drug that is being touted as 'game-changer' in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and we are tracking its demand, availability and production on a daily basis," National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) Chairman Shubhra Singh told PTI.

India is the world's largest manufacturer of the drug, which is used for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, malaria and lupus, she added. Donald Trump Thanks PM Modi for Hydroxychloroquine Export to US, Says 'Your Leadership Helping Humanity' in Fight Against COVID-19.

"Ensuring the availability of the drug in the country is our first priority. Only after meeting the demand here, the exports are being done," Singh said.

She, however, cautioned that the medicine should only be taken on the advice of doctors.

India manufactures 70 per cent of the world's supply of hydroxychloroquine. Companies like IPCA and Zydus Cadila are the major manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine in the country.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry earlier this week said there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and drug firms are ready to ramp up the production to meet domestic as well as export requirements.

India currently has an annual installed capacity of around 40 tonnes of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of hydroxychloroquine. With this capacity, it can make around 200 million tablets of 200 mg, which can be ramped up, the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) had said.

The production capacity in the country is sufficient to meet the current demand. If the need arises, the companies are committed to ramp up production, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance had earlier told PTI.

India on Tuesday had decided to partially lift the ban on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in sync with its global commitment to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.