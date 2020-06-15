Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India-Nepal Ties Are Unbreakable Both Countries Bound by ‘Roti-Beti’, Says Rajnath Singh

News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 01:21 PM IST
A+
A-
India-Nepal Ties Are Unbreakable Both Countries Bound by ‘Roti-Beti’, Says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 15: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India not only shares a social, historical or cultural relation with neighbouring Nepal but also a 'devotional' one, and added that all problems will be resolved through discussions between the two countries.

Singh said this after the link road built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) till Lipulekh, to facilitate the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, led to differences with the neighbouring country. India-Nepal Border Firing: Bihar Man, Who Was Detained by Nepali Forces, Released, Says 'Troops Dragged Him From Indian Side'.

"Earlier pilgrims used to go to Mansarovar, through the route of Nathula Pass. It was a longer route but now BRO has built a link road till Lipulekh. This has brought a new route to Mansarovar...It is an 80 km long road, built in the Indian region," Singh said at the Uttarakhand Jan Samvad rally, being held through video conferencing.

"Some misconception has arisen in Nepal regarding this road we will solve it through dialogue. But I would like to say that as far as Nepal is concerned, we not only have social, geographical, historical or cultural relations with them but also a devotional relation. India can never forget this," he added.," he added.

The Defence Minister also said that the two countries share a relation of 'roti-beti' which cannot be broken by any power in the world.nEarlier, Nepal's Upper House of Parliament on Sunday endorsed a proposal to discuss the Constitution amendment bill to update the country's map that incorporates parts of Indian territory. India-Nepal Border Firing: Nepal Security Personnel Opens Fire on Indians, One Dead, Says DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra.

This came a day after the Lower House of its Parliament unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill to approve the new map, which includes Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

Meanwhile, during the course of the rally, Singh also praised the work done by the BJP-led Uttarakhand government in the past three years and said that all the promises made in its manifesto will be completed by the end of its term.

Comments
Tags:
Border Roads Organisation Defence Minister Rajnath Singh India Nepal border dispute India Nepal Border Row India-Nepal India-Nepal Border Nepal Rajnath Singh
You might also like
Nepal: Landslide Sweeps Houses in Parbat District, Five Dead, Three Missing
World

Nepal: Landslide Sweeps Houses in Parbat District, Five Dead, Three Missing
Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: 'Talks With China at Diplomatic & Military Level Underway, Won't Keep Anyone in Dark', Says Rajnath Singh During Jammu Samvad Rally
News

Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: 'Talks With China at Diplomatic & Military Level Underway, Won't Keep Anyone in Dark', Says Rajnath Singh During Jammu Samvad Rally
India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
News

India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
Nepal Parliament Passes Bill to Approve New Map Which Includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura Regions
World

Nepal Parliament Passes Bill to Approve New Map Which Includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura Regions
Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Flags Off Special Train From Dumka Carrying Around 1500 Workers to Work on Strategic BRO Projects in Leh-Ladakh
News

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Flags Off Special Train From Dumka Carrying Around 1500 Workers to Work on Strategic BRO Projects in Leh-Ladakh
India-Nepal Border Firing: Bihar Man, Who Was Detained by Nepali Forces, Released, Says 'Troops Dragged Him From Indian Side'
News

India-Nepal Border Firing: Bihar Man, Who Was Detained by Nepali Forces, Released, Says 'Troops Dragged Him From Indian Side'
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Comments on Kalapani Region 'Inappropriate And Unacceptable'
News

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Comments on Kalapani Region 'Inappropriate And Unacceptable'
India-China Standoff: Top Military-Level Talks On June 6 To Resolve Troop Confrontation in Ladakh
News

India-China Standoff: Top Military-Level Talks On June 6 To Resolve Troop Confrontation in Ladakh
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement