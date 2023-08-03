Lucknow, Aug 3: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Trishul And Other Hindu Symbols Found On Premises, Says Advocate Saurabh Tiwari; Wants Site To Be Sealed (Watch Video).

The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and was challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says Muslim Side Should Accept 'Historical Mistake'.

Gyanvapi Mosque Row

#WATCH | Allahabad HC has said that ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex to start. Sessions court order upheld by HC: Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi survey case pic.twitter.com/mnQJrTzS09 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar had reserved its order on the committee's petition on July 27 after hearing the counsels for both parties.

