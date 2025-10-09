Prayagraj, October 9: The Allahabad High Court is set to hear on Thursday the decades-old dispute surrounding the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the adjoining Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, a case that has long remained a focal point of religious and legal contention. Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra scheduled the hearing after considering arguments presented by counsels representing both the Hindu and Muslim sides. During the proceedings, the court also addressed several pending applications and objections linked to the case, underscoring the complex and multifaceted nature of the dispute. Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Mosque Committee Plea Against Clubbing Suits.

At the centre of the controversy lies the Shahi Idgah mosque, constructed during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Certain Hindu groups allege that the mosque was built after demolishing an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The Hindu petitioners have filed 18 separate suits seeking ownership of the disputed land, the removal of the mosque structure, restoration of the original temple, and a permanent injunction to prevent any further changes to the site. Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Supreme Court Stays Allahabad High Court Order Appointing Commissioner to Inspect Shahi Idgah Masjid.

In a crucial ruling on August 1, 2024, the High Court had dismissed several applications filed by the Muslim side that challenged the maintainability of the Hindu worshippers' suits. The court determined that the petitions were legally valid and not prohibited by any existing statute. The bench clarified that the claims made by the Hindu side did not fall under the limitations outlined in the Limitation Act, the Waqf Act, or the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 -- a law that prevents the conversion of religious sites as they existed on August 15, 1947. The August ruling was seen as a major victory for the Hindu litigants, as it effectively cleared the way for their petitions to be examined on their substantive merits.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2025 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).