Mumbai, September 22: Recently, the Allahabad High Court rejected Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore's petition seeking quashing of an FIR over her social media posts pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar elections and Hindu-Muslim politics. In the September 19 judgment, the division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi ordered Rathore to appear before the investigating officer on Friday, September 26. She has been asked to cooperate with the probe till filing of police report.

The Allahabad HC said that the allegations against Rathore prima facie disclose cognizable offence, justifying an investigation by police officers. The court further noted that the timing of Bhojpuri singer's tweets was crucial and worth considering as they were posted immediately after the Pahalgam terror attack. It must be recalled that Rathore was booked by Lucknow’s Hazratganj police in April under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over her X posts in which she claimed that after the terror attack in Pahalgam, PM Narendra Modi had come to Bihar to threaten Pakistan so that he can garner votes in the name of nationalism. Neha Singh Rathore Booked: UP Police Register Sedition Case Against Folk Singer for ‘Provocative’ Social Media Posts on Pahalgam Terror Attack.

In her social media posts, Rathore had also aid that instead of finding terrorists and admitting its mistake, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to plunge the country into war. "In the Bihar elections, they can either get votes in the name of Hindu-Muslim or India-Pakistan, there is no third option and these people will choose those two options." one of her post read. While she has been asked to asked to appear before the IO, scroll below to know who Neha Singh Rathore is.

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore?

Rathore is a 28-year-old folk singer and political satirist. She sings and composes songs in the Bhojpuri language. Neha Singh Rathore is known for songs such as "Bihar Mein Ka Ba", "UP Mein Ka Ba?", "MP Mein Ka Ba?" etc. As per her bio on X, Rathore describes herself as someone who is "fighting to restore the honour of Bhojpuri that has been ripped off by the sleazy movie songs". She has over 4,50,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter). Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore Meets With Road Accident After Car With 'Bharat Sarkar' Sticker Hits Her Cab in Delhi, Shares Video.

During the hearing, Rathore lawyer told the court that she has a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution to express her views on social media. Her counsel also said that no authority of the State can violate such fundamental right. However, the Allahabad High Court stated that the Prime Minister’s name was used in a derogatory manner in the social media posts. Furthermore, the court noted that the singer accused the saffron party of initiating war with Pakistan for its vested interests.

In the end, the court dismissed Rathore petition seeking quashing of FIR filed against her.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

