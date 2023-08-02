Amidst ongoing legal proceedings concerning the Gyanvapi mosque, advocate Saurabh Tiwari has asserted that Hindu symbols, including the Trishul, have reportedly been discovered within the premises. Expressing concerns over the potential destruction of these symbols, Tiwari has appealed for the sealing of the Gyanvapi premises. The issue raises further complexities in the legal deliberations surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court to Pronounce Verdict on August 3, Stay on ASI Survey Continues.

Hindu Symbols Found at Gyanvapi Mosque

VIDEO | "Trishul and other Hindu symbols have been found there (Gyanvapi mosque). The hearing of the case is currently underway and there is a possibility that those symbols could be destroyed. That's why we have appealed that the premises (of Gyanvapi) should be sealed," says… pic.twitter.com/BEwz1Om6Sg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2023

