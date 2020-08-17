Patna, August 17: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged discrepancies in coronavirus testing in Bihar. In a tweet, he referred to an August 11 tweet by PMO which cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning Bihar as among five states that should step up testing against COVID-19. Also Read | Bihar Govt Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till September 6.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the dangerous situation in Bihar by placing it among first priority states. I request the Prime Minister get discrepancies stopped in testing here by acting on the findings of central team," he said.

The tweet by PMO said that a need was felt of increasing testing in states where there is less testing and positivity rate is more, specially Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana. The need for increasing testing came out during the review meeting, it said. Also Read | Flash Floods Likely in Central India During Next 24 Hours, Says Central Water Commission Citing IMD Rain Warning.

Last month a central team of Union Health Ministry was deployed in Bihar to assist the state in COVID-19 management and provide necessary support. According to Bihar Health Department, 16,79,462 COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state till Sunday.

