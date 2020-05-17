India Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 4,987 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Stands at 90,927; Death Toll Climbs to 2,872

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 17: India's novel coronavirus count crossed a grim milestone of 90,000 on Sunday, May 17. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 4,987 new COVID-19 patients and 120 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country have surged to 90,927, with 2,872 deaths. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Out of the total cases, 53,946 are active, while 34,108 patients have been cured or discharged. One person has also migrated to another country. The Union Health Ministry noted that more than 70 percent of death cases due to comorbidities. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

Check State-Wise COVID-19 Status:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2355 1353 49 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 92 41 2 5 Bihar 1179 453 7 6 Chandigarh 191 51 3 7 Chhattisgarh 67 56 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 9333 3926 129 10 Goa 17 7 0 11 Gujarat 10988 4308 625 12 Haryana 887 514 13 13 Himachal Pradesh 78 43 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1121 542 12 15 Jharkhand 217 113 3 16 Karnataka 1092 496 36 17 Kerala 587 495 4 18 Ladakh 43 22 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 4789 2315 243 20 Maharashtra 30706 7088 1135 21 Manipur 7 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 737 196 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1946 1257 32 27 Rajasthan 4960 2839 126 28 Tamil Nadu 10585 3538 74 29 Telengana 1509 971 34 30 Tripura 167 64 0 31 Uttarakhand 88 51 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 4258 2441 104 33 West Bengal 2576 872 232 Cases being reassigned to states 290 Total number of confirmed cases in India 90927# 34109 2872

"Highest ever spike of 4987 COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the country is now at 90927, including 53946 active cases, 34109 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 2872 deaths," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, crossed 30,000, according to the latest update. The total cases in the state has reached 30,706, with 1135 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat (10,988), Tamil Nadu (10,585) and Delhi (9333). The infection cases are also steadily rising in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.