India Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 4,987 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Stands at 90,927; Death Toll Climbs to 2,872

New Delhi, May 17: India's novel coronavirus count crossed a grim milestone of 90,000 on Sunday, May 17. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 4,987 new COVID-19 patients and 120 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country have surged to 90,927, with 2,872 deaths. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.
Out of the total cases, 53,946 are active, while 34,108 patients have been cured or discharged. One person has also migrated to another country. The Union Health Ministry noted that more than 70 percent of death cases due to comorbidities. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.
Check State-Wise COVID-19 Status:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2355
|1353
|49
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|92
|41
|2
|5
|Bihar
|1179
|453
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|191
|51
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|67
|56
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|9333
|3926
|129
|10
|Goa
|17
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|10988
|4308
|625
|12
|Haryana
|887
|514
|13
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|78
|43
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1121
|542
|12
|15
|Jharkhand
|217
|113
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1092
|496
|36
|17
|Kerala
|587
|495
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4789
|2315
|243
|20
|Maharashtra
|30706
|7088
|1135
|21
|Manipur
|7
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|737
|196
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1946
|1257
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4960
|2839
|126
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|10585
|3538
|74
|29
|Telengana
|1509
|971
|34
|30
|Tripura
|167
|64
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|88
|51
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|4258
|2441
|104
|33
|West Bengal
|2576
|872
|232
|Cases being reassigned to states
|290
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|90927#
|34109
|2872
"Highest ever spike of 4987 COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the country is now at 90927, including 53946 active cases, 34109 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 2872 deaths," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, crossed 30,000, according to the latest update. The total cases in the state has reached 30,706, with 1135 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat (10,988), Tamil Nadu (10,585) and Delhi (9333). The infection cases are also steadily rising in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.