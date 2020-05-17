The last tranche of Economic Package announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to be held at 11 am today. With Spike of 4987 COVID-19 cases in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in the country is now at 90,927, with 2872 deaths. Mumbai: Maharashtra government has arranged buses for migrant labourers to drop them to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh borders. BN Devra, Traffic Inspector says, "this service was started on May 11, every day 20 buses of state transport corporation are run. We don't take any payment from them" Mumbai:Maharashtra Govt has arranged buses for migrant labourers to drop them to Karnataka&Madhya Pradesh borders. BN Devra, Traffic Inspector says,"this service was started on May 11, every day 20 buses of state transport corporation are run. We don't take any payment from them" pic.twitter.com/z5HZuB6xJ0— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

New Delhi, May 17: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that the curfew will be replaced with a lockdown till May 31 in the state in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The CM also hinted at the resumption of restricted public transport and maximum possible relaxations in non-containment zones from Monday, May 18, a notification released by Punjab Chief Minister's Office read.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold a press briefing on Sunday at 11 am to declare final phase of announcements on Modi government’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. In her last briefing on Saturday, the FM announced structural reforms in eight sectors- coal, minerals, defence production, airspace management, MROs power distribution companies, space sectors, atomic energy.

US President Donald Trump on Friday presented the official flag of the United States Space Force (US SF), the newest military branch. While unveiling the flag, Trump informed about the planned "super-duper missile", which would travel faster than any other in the world.