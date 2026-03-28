New Delhi: The Indian government has officially rejected reports claiming that billionaire Elon Musk participated in a high-stakes phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump regarding the escalating conflict with Iran.

The denial follows a report by The New York Times, which cited unnamed US officials suggesting that the Tesla CEO was present during the call held earlier this week. The discussion marked the first direct interaction between the two leaders since the outbreak of hostilities in West Asia on February 28. During the talk, PM Modi reportedly emphasized the critical need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to ensure global energy security and economic stability. Elon Musk Joined Phone Call Between PM Modi, US President Trump, Reports NYT.

Official sources in New Delhi clarified that the conversation remained a strictly bilateral diplomatic engagement between the two heads of state. While the White House described the call as “productive,” it did not officially confirm Musk’s presence. Two India-Bound Oil Vessels Likely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid West Asia Conflict.

The reported inclusion of a private citizen in such a sensitive wartime diplomatic discussion had sparked significant global interest. This comes amid a backdrop of volatile energy markets and heightened tensions, as India continues to advocate for de-escalation in the region to protect its strategic and economic interests.

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