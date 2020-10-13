New Delhi, October 13: India reported 55,342 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its coronavirus tally over 71.7 lakh-mark. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 71,75,881 people have contracted coronavirus so far in the country. The death toll also mounted to 1,09,856 on Tuesday after, 706 more people succumbed to the deadly virus since Monday morning.

Currently, there are 8,38,729 active cases in India, while, 62,27,295 people have recovered from coronavirus so far. One patient has also migrated to another country. Notably, India has sustained the trend of a steady decline of COVID-19 active cases which remained below nine lakhs for the fifth consecutive day. The national recovery rate from COVID-19 infection is close to 86.50 percent. Jairam Thakur Tests COVID-19 Positive, Himachal Pradesh CM Goes Into Home Isolation After Contracting Coronavirus.

Tweet by ANI:

India reports a spike of 55,342 new #COVID19 cases & 706 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 71,75,881 including 8,38,729 active cases, 62,27,296 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,856 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/XRVq730KDG — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

As per the union health ministry, 77 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR0 on Monday conducted 10,73,014 COVID-19 tests. Till now, 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested for far. Coronavirus in Delhi: Schools Upto Class 5 to Remain Closed Till March 31, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

However, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. On Monday, the recorded 7,089 new infections taking its overall COVID-19 tally to 15,35,315. Till now, 40,51 4 have also lost their lives in Maharashtra due to coronavirus. However, in great relief, the state's recovery rate spiralled up for the sixth day - from 82.86 per cent to 83.49 per cent - while the current mortality rate remained stable at 2.64 per cent for the ninth day. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha are other worst-affected states of the country.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 37.7 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,078,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,738,569, and the fatalities increased to 1,078,868, the University's Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,803,884 and 214,063, respectively, according to the CSSE.

