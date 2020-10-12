Shimla, October 12: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Jairam Thakur had been quarantined since last one week after he came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. He said he was experiencing a few symptoms of the infection for the past two days. His samples were sent for testing today and his report came positive.

"I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week after I came in contact with a corona positive person. In the last two days, some symptoms of corona appeared. Hence, I got a corona test done today and report came positive. I am isolated at my official residence on the advice of doctors," Thakur tweeted. Last week, Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj had contracted coronavirus. Himachal Reports 164 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths.

Jairam Thakur Tests COVID-19 Positive:

कुछ दिन पहले किसी कोरोना पॉज़िटिव व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में आने के कारण मैं बीते एक सप्ताह से अपने आवास पर क्वारंटीन था,गत दो दिनों से कोरोना के कुछ लक्षण आने के कारण आज कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया,जिसकी रिपोर्ट अभी पॉज़िटिव आई है। चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर अपने सरकारी आवास में ही आइसोलेट हूं। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020

Yesterday, Himachal Pradesh recorded 164 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection. Following the fresh spike, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 17,409. The death toll now stands at 246. A total of 190 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 14,451. Himachal Pradesh currently has 2,687 active COVID-19 cases.

