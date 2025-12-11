Mumbai, December 11: A high-level team from the United States has kicked off trade talks with Indian officials recently. India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer met in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 10. The two held discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between the two countries. Amid the trade talks between the two countries, Jamieson Greer, the United States Trade Representative (USTR), told lawmakers in Washington DC that the US has received the "best ever" offer from India.

He also cited New Delhi's resistance to importing agricultural products from America and said that India has been a "difficult nut to crack". This comes amid the ongoing discussions between India and the US aimed at expanding market access for American farm products, including grain sorghum and soy. While addressing the Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, December 9, Greer acknowledged that "there is resistance in India… to certain row crops"; however, he stressed that the latest proposals from India marked an unusual opening. India-US Trade Deal Talks Kick Off, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal and US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer Hold Discussions in Delhi (See Pics).

"They've been quite forward-leaning," Greer old Senators in response to a question. He also told the lawmakers that India, he thinks that India is a "viable alternative market" for US commodities at a time when American producers are facing piling inventories and fluctuating demand from China. "We have to find a way to manage that trade," he said. Greer further added that India represents a promising but historically difficult market to "crack".

It must be noted that over the past decade, India and the US trade ties have expanded significantly, with the governments of both countries negotiating market access across agriculture, digital services, aviation, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals. India continues to remain one of the fastest-growing export destinations of America, although agriculture continues to face longstanding tariff and sanitary restrictions. While America has been pushing for diversification of its agricultural exports away from China, India has taken a firm stand to protect its small farmers from foreign competition. Donald Trump Threatens More Tariffs on India: US President Signals New Tariffs on Indian Rice and Canadian Fertiliser to Support American Farmers.

The trade talks between India and the US hit a roadblock in August following differences over the agriculture trade. It must be recalled that the Donald Trump administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff rate on Indian exports to the US. Of this, a 25 per cent tariff is for India importing crude oil from Russia, which the United States wants to bring to a complete halt. The other 25 per cent tariff is on Indian products, which was levied after the US cited trade deficit concerns amounting to USD 46 billion in 2024-25. However, Indian has maintained that addressing the tariff issues is important to finalise the initial phase of the trade agreement.

At present, both countries are holding parallel negotiations on two fronts, which include a framework trade deal focusing on tariffs and the other on a comprehensive trade agreement. While the US is seeking reduced duties on agricultural items such as almonds, corn and apples, alongside industrial products, India has remained firm in opposition to granting concessions in the agriculture and dairy sectors, thereby asserting its commitment to protect farmers' and MSMEs' interests.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

