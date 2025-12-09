US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, signalling possible new tariffs on Indian rice and Canadian fertiliser amid ongoing trade talks. (Image Source: The White House/YouTube)

Washington, DC [US], December 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he may introduce new tariffs on agricultural imports, particularly Indian rice and fertiliser from Canada, as trade discussions with both countries continue without major progress.

Trump made the comments during a meeting at the White House where he unveiled USD 12 billion in fresh support for American farmers. He said imports were challenging domestic producers and reiterated his intent to address the issue.

The president said he would "take care" of alleged dumping of Indian rice into the US. Farmers have pointed to falling rice prices, claiming imports from countries like India, Vietnam and Thailand are undercutting their crops. "They shouldn't be dumping," Trump said. "I mean, I heard that, I heard that from others. You can't do that."

He also suggested possible tariff measures on fertiliser coming from Canada to encourage local production. "A lot of it does come in from Canada, and so we'll end up putting very severe tariffs on that, if we have to, because that's the way you want to bolster here," he said, adding, "And we can do it here. We can all do that here."

The remarks come amid ongoing economic pressures, including concerns about inflation and consumer prices. Farmers, a key support base for Trump, have faced rising costs and market challenges linked to tariff policies.

Negotiations with both Canada and India aimed at stabilising trade ties have encountered difficulties. Earlier this year, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, citing trade barriers and energy purchases. A US delegation is expected to visit India this week for further talks, although no major breakthrough is anticipated.

Trump has also previously raised tariff concerns with Canada, including threats to increase duties on products not covered by the North American trade deal. Recent statements have suggested the possibility of revisiting the agreement itself. (ANI)

