Mumbai, July 22: The Indian Army is set to announce the results for the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 soon, likely by the end of July or early August. Candidates can check their results online at the official recruitment website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. This year’s exam, conducted from June 30 to July 10, covered multiple categories, including General Duty, Technical, and Tradesman. The recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 25,000 vacancies across various posts in the Indian Army. Stay tuned for the official announcement and updates on the website. Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Visits Longewala, Lauds Troops for Vigilant Defence Along Western Front (See Pics).

The Agniveer CEE 2025 was held in 13 languages and featured objective multiple-choice questions tailored to the specific posts applied for. The Indian Army will also publish a provisional answer key before the final results, helping candidates estimate their scores. Scroll below to know how to check the results for the Join Indian Army Agniveer 2025. Indian Army Successfully Conducts Trial of Indigenous ‘Akash Prime’ Air Defence System at 15,000 Feet in Ladakh.

Steps to Check Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result:

Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on the link "Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025" available on the homepage. Enter your roll number and date of birth on the login page. View your result and the provisional answer key (if released) on the screen. Download the result and print a copy for future reference. Check for updates regarding Phase II recruitment rallies and admit cards through your candidate login.

Once the results are declared, candidates who meet the cut-off marks will be shortlisted, and their roll numbers will be published on the official Indian Army portal. These qualified candidates will then receive admit cards for Phase II of the recruitment process, which includes physical and medical tests conducted as per the Rally Schedule of their respective Army Recruiting Offices (AROs). Admit cards for the next phase will also be available for download through the candidate login section on the official website.

