New Delhi, May 19: Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday visited Longewala in the forward areas of the Konark Corps in the desert sector to congratulate the troops for their exemplary role during 'Operation Sindoor' and to review the joint actions undertaken in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force.

The desert stretches from Jaisalmer to the Kutch region witnessed a swift and coordinated operational response from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and BSF. These joint actions not only blunted enemy intent but also established a new normal in maintaining operational dominance along the western front. Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Releases Video Showing How Precision Strikes on Pakistan Were ‘Planned, Trained & Executed’.

Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Visits Longewala

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Longewala in the forward areas of the Konark Corps. He congratulated the troops for their exemplary role during #OperationSindoor and reviewed the joint actions undertaken in coordination with the #IndianAirForce and the… pic.twitter.com/wTuqjnbSJG — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 19, 2025

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army undertook rapid deployment of surveillance assets and air defence systems, in close coordination with the IAF and BSF. The calibrated positioning of weapon systems and other operational enablers, aligned with civil administration support, ensured effective area domination and neutralisation of potential threats.

During his interaction with soldiers of the Konark Corps, the Army Chief exhorted a spirited "Shabash!", acknowledging their valour, unwavering commitment, and dogged determination in defending the International Boundary. He praised the troops for their vigilant actions, including the successful neutralisation of enemy drone incursions, which effectively prevented any misadventure by the adversary in the desert theatre. Operation Sindoor: Rahul Gandhi Targets EAM S Jaishankar, Questions ‘How Many Indian Aircraft Did We Lose Because Pakistan Knew?’.

General Dwivedi also commended the commanders and units for their professionalism, high morale, and integrated execution of operational plans. He highlighted the Army's tradition of honour and its unflinching readiness to meet future challenges with decisive force, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring high operational preparedness amidst a dynamic security environment.

Appreciating the fortitude of men and women serving in the harsh desert terrain amid peak summer conditions, the Army Chief conveyed his and the Nation's admiration for their unrelenting service in defence of national objectives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)