San Diego, July 17: Indian Navy accepted the first two of its MH-60R Multi-Role Helicopters (MRH) from US Navy in a ceremony held at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego on July 16, 2021. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of these helicopters from the US Navy to the Indian Navy, which were accepted by His Excellency Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the USA.

The ceremony also witnessed the exchange of helicopter documents between Vice Adm Kenneth Whitesell, Commander Naval Air Forces, US Navy, and Vice Adm Ravneet Singh, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS), Indian Navy. INS Tabar, Indian Navy’s Frontline Frigate, Arrives at Alexandria in Egypt as Part of Goodwill Visit.

MH-60R helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corporation, USA is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state-of-the-art avionics/ sensors.

As many as 24 of these helicopters are being procured under Foreign Military Sales from the US Government. The helicopters would also be modified with several India Unique Equipment and weapons.

The induction of these MRH would further enhance the Indian Navy’s three-dimensional capabilities. In order to exploit these potent helicopters, the first batch of Indian crew is presently undergoing training in the USA.

