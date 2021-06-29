Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar arrived at Alexandria on 27 Jun 21 for two days as part of a goodwill visit. India and Egypt share warm bilateral relations and ships of the Indian Navy have frequently visited Alexandria port.

Commanding Officer INS Tabar, Captain M Mahesh and his ships crew laid wreath at Alexandria Naval Unknown Soldier Memorial. The Commanding Officer also called upon Rear Admiral Ayman al-Daly, Commander of Alexandria Naval Base. Indian Navy Warship Conducts Military Drill With South Korean Ship in East China Sea.

On departure from port, INS Tabar undertook a maritime partnership exercise at sea with the Egyptian Navy Ship Toushka. The exercise included helo deck landing ops and underway replenishment drills. These evolutions at sea exemplified naval cooperation and interoperability between the IN and EN . The goodwill visit by INS Tabar aims to strengthen strong relations between the two sides and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship.

