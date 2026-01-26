Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Begins: 260 Vacancies Open, Know How to Apply

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New Delhi, January 26: The Indian Navy has opened applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Recruitment for the January 2027 course. The training will begin at the Indian Naval Academy. A total of 260 vacancies are available across the Executive, Technical and Education branches. Eligible candidates can apply online through joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process is free of cost, and the last date to register is February 24, 2026.

Vacancy Details

• Executive Branch: 149 posts (GS/X, ATC, NAOO, Pilot, Logistics)

• Technical Branch: 96 posts (Engineering, Electrical, Submarine roles)

• Education Branch: 15 posts. India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Opens for 28,740 Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary and How to Apply.

Age Limit

• Candidates must be born between July 2, 2002, and July 1, 2008 (inclusive).

Educational Qualification

• Executive Branch: BE/BTech with at least 60% marks; specific roles require 60% in Class 10 and 12 with English.

• Logistics: BE/BTech/MBA/MCA/MSc/BSc/BCom/BSc (IT) with relevant PG diploma and first class.

• Technical Branch: BE/BTech in relevant disciplines with minimum 60% marks.

• Education Branch: M.Sc or BE/BTech/MTech in prescribed subjects.

How to Apply

• Visit joinindiannavy.gov.in

• Register on the portal and log in

• Click on SSC Officer January 2027 Course link

• Fill in the application form and submit

• Save the confirmation for future reference

This recruitment drive offers a prestigious opportunity for young graduates to serve the nation as officers in the Indian Navy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).