Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is all praise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. She backed India's position in Global South of the world. She said, "...(PM Modi) is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world. This is really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that". She is the chief guest and the keynote speaker at the inaugural session of the eighth Raisina Dialogue. Earlier, she recieved a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Narendra Modi Tops Global Leader Approval Ratings with 70% Approval, Highest Among 13 Global Leaders.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni All Praise To PM Modi

Watch | Italian PM @GiorgiaMeloni says that PM @narendramodi is the most loved leader around the world. She lauds PM Modi's soaring popularity during her press statements in Delhi.@IndiainItaly @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/YwssAUkgh4 — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) March 2, 2023

