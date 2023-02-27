New Delhi, February 27: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit India in the first week of March to attend the 8th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi as Chief Guest, according to a statement released by External Affairs Ministry.

According to the statement, the Italian PM will visit India on March 2-3 and will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan and a high-powered business delegation. This will be the first bilateral Very Very Important Person (VVIP) visit from Italy to India. In 2018, the last PM visited India. Italy General Election Results 2022: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Giorgia Meloni for Winning Polls.

"PM Meloni will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and PM Meloni will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on PM Meloni. The visiting PM will call on President Smt Droupadi Murmu in the afternoon of 02 March 2023," the statement read.

"India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The multifaceted bilateral relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, and collaboration in the fields of green energy, science and tech, and defence and is marked by convergence on regional and global issues. The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums," the statement added.

During her visit, PM Meloni is expected to strengthen further and deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Italy. Both sides will take stock of the progress on the key outcomes of the November 2020 Summit, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance the opportunity for talent mobility and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in Science and Technology.

A business roundtable will be organised on March 2, which will be co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani and Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. Meanwhile, Raisina Dialogue is all set to take place from March 2-4, 2023 at the Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi.

